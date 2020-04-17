Columbia County releases more on early school end date

Friday, April 17, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County School District is providing more information to clarify the new school end date after the board voted in favor of letting out school two weeks early.

According to the district, only those students who have "met or exceeded course standards" measured by their teachers will be allowed to end school on May 8.

-Students who are passing but are not satisfied with their grade on May 8 have the option to continue Learn from Home activities through May 22 to improve their final grade.

-After May 22, middle school students who are on track to be retained for the year based on the promotion/retention policy will be given the option to attend summer school if remediation prior to that date has not been sufficient to master standards necessary for promotion.

-After May 22, high school students who remain deficient for work not satisfactorily completed during the fourth nine weeks period only may complete a credit recovery program during the summer school period; students who performed unsatisfactorily for the third and fourth nine weeks will have to attend summer school to earn credit.

How will grading work?

Kindergarten through second-grade teachers will continue to formally assess students based on the standards-based report card rubrics.

Teachers in grades three through five will assess students on those skills that have been taught and have been adequately practiced towards mastery.

Teachers in grades six through eight will assess student mastery of the essential standards for the grading period. Parents of students failing Learn from Home will be contacted by the teacher, counselor and/or administration.

By May 8, students who have not satisfactorily completed course requirements or who have not met course standards as measured by their teachers will have from May 11 until May 22 to do so. Teachers will submit a list of students continuing to work after May 8 to school administration and counselors. The list will be updated through May 22.

After May 22, if remediation has not been sufficient to master standards necessary for promotion, middle school students who are on track to be retained for the year based on the promotion/retention policy will be given the option to attend summer school. Parents of students failing in the Learn from Home environment will be contacted by teacher, counselor and/or school administration.

Teachers in grades 9-12 will assess student mastery of the essential standards for each course during the grading period. Parents of students failing Learn from Home will be contacted by the teacher, counselor, and/or administration.

By May 8, students who have not satisfactorily completed course requirements or who have not met course standards as measured by their teachers will have from May 11 until May 22 to do so. Teachers will submit a list of students continuing to work after May 8 to school administration and counselors. The list will be updated through May 22.

After May 22, high school students who remain deficient for work not satisfactorily completed during the 4th nine weeks period only may complete a credit recovery program during the summer school period; students who performed unsatisfactorily for the 3rd and 4th nine weeks will have to attend summer school to earn credit.

I have a high school senior. What about their graduation?

The Board of Education has tentatively set the following dates and times for graduation ceremonies at the James Brown Arena:

Harlem High on 7-24-2020 at the James Brown Arena at 4:30 p.m.

Greenbrier High on 7-24-2020 at the James Brown Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Grovetown High on 7-25-2020 at the James Brown Arena at 9:30 a.m.

Lakeside High on 7-25-2020 at the James Brown Arena at 1:00 p.m.

Evans High on 7-25-2020 at the James Brown Arena at 4:30 p.m.

The Columbia County School District has more information about the new end date on their website.

