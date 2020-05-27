Columbia County prepares for the day graduates will across the stage

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The countdown begins. As the class of 2020 gets ready to throw their caps in the air, the county is getting ready to prepare for the first graduation during a pandemic.

"It's historic. It's historic because it's the first time ever in Columbia County that all our graduations will take place in one location, and in Columbia County."

As the stage is power washed and markers are sprayed on the ground, Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway says an outdoor ceremony comes with risks.

"It does bring challenges," she said. "We have to bring chairs, we have a lot of set up and if there is a pop-up shower, then that really dampens the enjoyment, so a lot of people are concerned about it being outside, about the heat, about sun, rain."

If there is severe weather, they'll either delay the ceremony or move it to the rain date this Sunday and Monday.

Every graduate will also get four tickets for guests, and you'll need to bring your own chairs and wear masks to get inside. You can take your mask off once you're seated.

"Our graduates will not march in because that offers opportunity for crowding," Carraway said. "They'll be socially distanced, they'll cross the stage, see the principal and board members, there won't be any handshaking, but there will be some distanced congratulatory remarks."

A unique ceremony for unprecedented times.

For those who can't make it or feel uncomfortable attending, there will be a live stream of each ceremony. The stream will start when each ceremony is scheduled to begin.You can find that link here.

The Columbia County Board of Education has also released an official commencement guide that explains the reason behind the move from the James Brown Arena to the Lady A Pavillion.

