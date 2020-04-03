Columbia County officials holding news conference at 10 a.m.

Friday, April 3, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County leaders will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to talk about Gov. Brian Kemp's new shelter-in-place order.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Kemp signed the order late Thursday afternoon to go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. The order is expected to end on Monday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Columbia County officials discussed their own plans on March 23, which did not include a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. Instead, leaders pushed for county residents to use common sense and go by the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

They also gave the county's code enforcement team the power to cite businesses that were not going by the CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.