Columbia County officials feel like they're past the worst of COVID-19 crisis

Friday, May 8, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now that all Columbia County government employees are back on the job, county officials feel that they’re on the back end of the coronavirus crisis.

Here are some highlights of the situation outlined by county officials:

• Most county offices reopened to the public after weeks of closures to cut the risk of spreading coronavirus. County employees came back to work a week earlier.

• There have been long lines at tag office. With social distancing tape in place, officials are limiting the number of people allowed inside.

• County offices now have plexiglass screens in place to offer a barrier to virus transmission. There is also personal protection gear such as face masks and gloves. Members of the public who come to county offices are asked to wear masks.

• Officials are still talking about whether they can offer summer sports leagues. If they can’t, people who’ve already signed up will receive refunds.

• In light of the economic turmoil caused by stay-home orders and forced business closures during the coronavirus pandemic, late fees have been waived for water customers and shutoffs have been suspended for nonpayment. However, that will likely change around the middle of May. Customers who are in a financial bind can contact utility officials, who will work with them.

• The coronavirus testing site at the exhibition center closed this week because of a slowdown in people utilizing it. MedNow is still offering tests at its urgent care clinics.

• Officials said there are 57 active coronavirus cases as of today.

