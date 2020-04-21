Columbia County offices set date for reopening to public

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As Georgia prepares to ease restrictions aimed at cutting the spread of coronavirus, the Columbia County government is making plans to reopen for business.

After being shut down for weeks, Columbia County offices will open to the public on May 4, although some services will stay closed.

Offices will be sanitized ahead of the move that affects about 1,300 county employees, according to County Manager Scott Johnson.

Employees who can’t come in will need to use the paid time off, according to officials.

Managers won’t testing all employees for coronavirus upon their return but will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for testing employees who are symptomatic or have a fever

Ahead of the reopening, employees will begin reporting to work on April 27 for a trial run to make sure they have personal protection equipment, according to Johnson. Gloves and face coverings will be on hand as employees practice social distancing.

