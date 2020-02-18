Columbia County looks to rezone land off Gateway for more development, medical offices

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County commissioners are voting to rezoning a big chunk of land off Gateway Boulevard.

We're talking medical offices, restaurants and even a hotel.

What does all this medical development mean for the area?

This spot is the piece of land up for debate, and it’s the one owned by AUMC -- the area where they want to build that hospital that's in the middle of lawsuit.

In the meantime, they're also building a medical campus. Doctors are looking to make this area in Grovetown a medical hub -- similar to downtown.

It's no secret Gateway to Grovetown is booming.

"So much! I remember being in elementary school and this was still hunting land and everything,” Hannah Hall, assistant manager of My Story, said. “So seeing it grow is crazy, it's turning into an Evans."

My Story is a boutique that’s new to the area. It’s one of dozens of new shops there.

"Military is huge,” Hall said. “We always get a bunch of military clients coming in which is awesome. But with the medical coming in and trying to get stuff for professional wear will be awesome."

While Gateway is known for shopping and retail, there's a new push for medical development.

"It is more convenient to have the medical facility all grouped together just like downtown,” medical oncologist David Squires said. “This will be kind of a centerpiece for Columbia County to come and receive medical services."

Squires wants to rezone this land for commercial use. He has plans to bring two medical buildings, a rooftop restaurant, an event space, nearly 500 parking spaces and a hotel to Gateway.

With AUMC’s plans next door for a medical lifestyle facility, the only thing missing is a hospital.

"Patients have to often wait more than a day to get a bed,” Squires said. “Even my oncology patients have to wait over 24 hours to get a bed from the emergency room."

But with growth comes traffic.

"If the community leaders and developers work together, we can take advantage of the momentum that's caused by people moving into the area and we can make a beautiful community even better,” Squires said.

So how will they handle the influx of people and commuters?

There's still that Lewiston Road widening project. The county has 10 more parcels of land left to acquire before they can begin construction. But developers are building a new connector road right there. It'll connect Gateway Boulevard to Wrightsboro Road providing another entrance into this area.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.