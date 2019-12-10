Columbia County jailer fired following DUI arrest in SC

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Columbia County deputy jailer has been fired after his arrest in an accident in South Caroliina.

Savalus Onasis Towns was charged with DUI following a crash in McCormick County on Dec. 6.

He was also charged with no seat belt, expired tag, and open container.

"Because of Towns' position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement," a statement from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Towns had been employed since 2011.

