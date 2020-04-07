Columbia County holding at 10 a.m. news conference on COVID-19 response

Tuesday, April 7, 2020
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County officials are holding a news conference Tuesday morning.
RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com
Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Gary Richardson and County Manger Scott Johnson will be attending.
That news conference will be streamed on the county's Facebook page.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the news conference.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will also be joining to discuss their role in ensuring compliance of the Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.