Columbia County has a new emergency management chief

Friday, June 5, 2020

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County has promoted Shawn Granato to the role of Emergency Management Agency director.

He had served as deputy director of the agency since August 2017. In that role, he compiled information for more than 1,200 county employees after a disaster declaration and assisted in the response to Hurricane Irma, which resulted in approximately $200,000 in reimbursement, officials said.

Officials said the promotion came after they conducted a search and interviewed several highly qualified candidates.

Suzie Hughes has been promoted to the role of deputy director of the agency. She had been serving as interim EMA director since Dec. 22, 2019. As deputy director, she will continue serving in an integral role for daily and emergency operations, officials said.

MORE | How big is the Band-Aid needed to soothe our local hospital finances?

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.