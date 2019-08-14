Columbia County Fire employee and his deputy jailer wife charged in child cruelty case

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A couple faces cruelty to children charges after their 8-month-old son was injured.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, William Partridge, 33 and his wife, Cara Partridge, 30, were charged with first degree cruelty to children.

Investigators say the pair's son sustained an injury to his arm on Aug. 7. 2019.

This is the second time the pair have been investigated for an incident involving their child, Richmond County officials say.

Back on Feb 19, 2019, their son received injuries to his legs and head. However, a thorough investigation by DFACS and Richmond County wouldn't lead to any charges because the District Attorney's Office determined that a lack of evidence did not merit charges.

Richmond County officials also say William Partridge was employed at the Columbia County Fire Department and Cara Partridge was mployed as a Deputy Jailer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

