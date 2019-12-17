Columbia County fighting against GA bill that would stop local governments from regulating house designs

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia lawmakers are trying to stop local governments from regulating the design of houses.

The goal is to create more affordable housing opportunities by taking away some strict standards communities set for developers.

The bill has drawn both strong support and opposition from local governments. But Columbia County officials are fighting against it.

Columbia County is voting to adopt a resolution that would be against House Bill 302. That basically takes away local government's ability to control design standards for houses under construction.

Day after day, people move in and houses go up.

"It's no longer the cookie cutter model you'd think,” Venus Morris Griffin, a vice president at Meybohm, said. “There's lots of diversity out there."

Griffin helps the buyers deal with developers, things like picking the color to choosing the materials.

"I think the bill is kind of a double-edged sword,” Griffin said. “If you have a builder or developer that's just kind of coming through town and is not so much concerned with the community then it could negatively impact homeowners."

Under the current law, local governments across Georgia can control building design standards for their communities -- things like opposing a bright pink house because it doesn't fit in or turning down low quality building materials. If the bill gets passed, all of that power disappears.

"We have certain community standards we set for design control, so yes, we do have that, but this bill would take that push it to the state,” Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan said.

Duncan says local officials know their communities best. While Columbia County does not have set building standards, this bill takes away all control unless the neighborhood has an HOA.

"Reality is we have 155,000 residents and we're adding about 4,000 a year, so there's a whole lot of housing developments and a whole lot of housing need for those folks,” Duncan said.

The bill got dropped last year before it made it to the house floor, but legislators are bringing it back again. Tonight, this resolution is the county's way of saying we are against this and we will fight it.

