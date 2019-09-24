Columbia County deputy fired after pills found in his patrol car following traffic stop

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Columbia County deputy has been arrested and charged with DUI after he was pulled over.

According to the Columbai County Sheriff's Office, Joel Larsen, 40, is charged with DUI, theft by taking, and violation of oath of office following the Sept. 21 incident.

Officials say Larsen was pulled over on Washington Road near General Woods Parkway after a citizen alerted them to a man in a marked patrol car was driving erratically.

Deputies responded to the area and found Larsen confused. He was immediately taken to University Hospital for evaluation.

The patrol car, meanwhile, was searched where investigators found an unlabeled pill bottle with various pills inside and a plastic bag containing various other pills and pill bottles that belonged to others.

Larsen, according to officials, managed to consent to a blood test at the hospital where deputies found enough cause to suspend him with pay later that evening.

However, officials moved to fire him Tuesday.

"Because of Larsen's position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement," a statement said.

Bond was set for Larsen at $4,800.

