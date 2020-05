Thursday, May 14, 2020

APPLING, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County deputies responded to shots fired near Winfield Campground in Appling.

According to dispatch, near the 7000 Block of Winfield Road, a domestic call came in regarding one man and one woman.

According to officials, the man fired shots but no injuries were reported and the man is now in police custody.

More on this story as it develops.

