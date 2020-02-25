Columbia County could soon be the home new schools thanks to ESPLOST

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County is voting on several items that could determine the fate of the new high school campus and other new schools in the county.

So who is paying for all of these new additions and how much will it cost?

They're voting to approve a bond resolution so they can borrow $52 million to get started on those projects that will then be paid back using ESPLOST dollars at no additional cost to property owners.

Growth comes at a cost.

"So you can imagine in a district growing as fast as we are, with the kind of facilities we have, we would not be able to have school as we know it without ESPLOST,” Columbia County Superintendent Sandra Carraway said.

Last March, voters approved an extension of ESPLOST. Carraway says your pennies will pay for a new $30 million high school learning innovation campus, a new $20 million elementary school, and $5 million of expansions at the middle schools -- among other things.

"It means we can continue to build many needed facilities so as growth continues to happen in our area,” Carraway said. “We're ready for it."

With this vote, the old Evans Elementary School will be knocked down and a new learning innovation campus will be built. Students at every high school in the county can take classes for a half-day at the center.

"We're hoping to move as many as 1,000 students there a day, which will allow us to offer them some pretty amazing pathways and courses that don't compete with their homeschools but would be complementary to them,” Carraway said.

Those kinds of classes include:

-Logistics

-Architecture

-Engineering

-Cyber

-Performing Arts

-Teaching and Education

The money will also pay for a new elementary school. Carraway says they don't have a spot for that yet, but they want to build in Appling to support potentially 1,000 new jobs -- speculated within the business community to be Amazon.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.