Columbia County bus drivers get ready for Back to School

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – If you saw any buses roaming Columbia County on Tuesday, be aware that you didn’t miss the first day of school.

Hundreds of buses hit the road for a test run leading up to the first day of school next week. This year, they have new ways to make sure your child gets from point A to point B.

A fleet of 330 buses practiced routes, but as the county continues to grow with an estimated 580 students this year, drivers want to remind you to be safe.

It’s a job Rhonda Bartles takes seriously.

"It is always the forefront of my mind: safety,” Bartles said.

It’s a job that feels less like operating a bus and more like guarding hundreds of kids.

"Nobody likes to get behind the big yellow limo,” Bartles joked.

Once a year, Columbia County transportation officials monitor the number of drivers who run stop signs on bus routes. This year's number -- 75 people.

"Be aware,” Bartles said. “Be very aware. There's a lot of construction going on, a lot of traffic. We have more children coming into the county this year, so just be mindful of that and drive as if it's your children getting on that bus or your children that's being picked up in that neighborhood."

Columbia County is growing and fast. Bus drivers have to worry about construction, new developments, and roundabouts and this year even navigating a new school. But Bartles says it's not just dangers on the road that concern her.

"Our little ones can sometimes get under seats and fall asleep, so we really have to be diligent about that,” Bartles said.

Each bus has an alarm system that alerts the driver if there are any kids left behind.

"I'm grateful,” Bartles said. “I say a prayer every morning. Thankful and praying that I have another good day."

Parents, keep an eye out. Postcards will be going out this week on your bus stop information, the name of your bus driver, and pick up and drop off times.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved