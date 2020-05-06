Columbia County begins re-opening certain services

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County has begun the process of re-opening many county services.

On Wednesday, the county opened the athletic fields, the tennis courts, and BMX and Skate Park at Blanchard Woods Park.

County libraries will also begin to offer curbside pickup on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

