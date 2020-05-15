Columbia County authorities looking for missing teenager

Friday, May 15, 2020

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a 15-year-old they believe ran away from home.

Kamrn Marie Sherill, 15, left her residence in Evans on the afternoon of May 8, deputies said. She is believed to be in the Evans area staying with friends.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call Investigator Teresa Lamb at 706- 541-2800.

