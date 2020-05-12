Columbia County announces venue change in 2020 graduations

Tuesday, May 11, 2020

EVANS, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District has announced a change in the location and dates of 2020 graduation ceremonies.

Commencement ceremonies will take place at Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, GA.

The times and dates for commencement are as follows:

Harlem High School - Friday, May 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Greenbrier High School - Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Grovetown High - Saturday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Lakeside High - Saturday, May 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Evans High - Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Rain date: Sunday, May 31

The change in venue was made in response to increased audience restrictions and facility costs due to ongoing COVID-19 threats to public safety.

