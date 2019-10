Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An animal cruelty case in Columbia County is under investigation after a social media post showed two deceased dogs on the side of a road.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a call Friday about two dogs being found shot dead on the side of Appling-Harlem Highway.

The dogs' owners have been notified and say they will prosecute if suspects are identified.

