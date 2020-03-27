Columbia County altering April events to continue social distancing

Friday, March 27, 2020

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) --Columbia County plans to continue April events with an altered approach.

In an effort to maintain proper social distancing and still offer a few of the services that Columbia County citizens look forward to each spring, the Community Events team has altered plans for The Evans Market and Easter Egg Scramble.

The Evans Market, planned for Saturday, April 4th, will not physically take place. Instead, it will be run as an online market where citizens can place their order ahead of time and have a 2-hour drive thru pick-up window from 10 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, April 4th. The Evans Market Store will officially open for business at Noon on Wednesday, April 1st with orders being accepted until Noon on Friday, April 3rd

.

The Community Events team and local farms have come together to offer this much-needed service in a safe and convenient way. The online market product list will include fresh, local produce, beef, pork, chicken, local cheeses, milk, eggs, and more. Products will be safely bagged

by the events staff and delivered to your car, at Evans Towne Center Park, on pick-up day.

For additional information or to place your Evans Market Pick-up order, visit

www.experiencecolumbiacounty.com/shop

The Easter Egg Scramble will not be held as planned at Gateway Park on Saturday, April 11th. However, Columbia County families can visit the Evans Market Store page to reserve their own Easter Egg Scramble Kit. 500 kits will be made available for pick-up on Saturday, April 4th. Kits must be reserved through the Evans Market Store page prior to Noon on Friday, April 3rd. Each reserved kit will contain 60 stuffed Easter eggs and activities for the whole family.