Columbia County Small Business Owners: Here are 10 things you need to know

Friday, April 10, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Small business owners around the country are struggling to make ends meet in these times.

But Columbia County leaders want to make sure they can help. That's why Robbie Bennett, the county's executive director of economic development, has compiled a list of 10 things you need to know if you're a small business in these uncertain times.

10) Know who to call. There are many scams going on. You can e-mail mfo@developcolumbiacounty.com if you need help.

9) Understand Georgia's shelter-in-place policy. It's important to know if you can stay open or closed and what you can and can't do.

8) Protect your employees with resources. If you need them, let the county know by calling 311. They are working with the state to get more personal protective equipment.

7) We're in this together.

6) Understand what a small business is. If you have less than 500 people, you will qualify for federal government resources.

5) Protect financial security through Georgia Department of Public Labor on how to do a partial claim or reimbursement.

4) What federal programs are out there that your business may qualify for? The Small Business Administration has programs out there such as the economic development disaster program.

3) Leverage your existing SBA relationships.

2) Communicate. Keep us informed. Let us know your challenges and needs. We can relay this info to community partners and congressional leaders. This won't be the only source of funding.

1) Call your banker and CPA. They are your number one resources right now.

