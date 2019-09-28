Columbia County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 76 year old

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing 76 year-old man.

Richard Rios was last seen by family leaving to go fishing in the Keg Creek area. The white tank top and shoes he was last seen wearing have been located in the area. He was last seen wearing brown shorts.

Anyone in the Bartram Trail area is asked to be on the lookout because he may have wandered onto a trail.

Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 706 541-2800 with any information on Rios' whereabouts.

