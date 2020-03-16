Columbia County schools to close amid coronavirus concerns

Monday, March 16, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District announces it will close all public schools for students beginning Wednesday March 18 through Friday, April 3.

In response to the threat of the Coronavirus, the Columbia County School District will close for students Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 3. Teachers will provide learn from home lessons and will monitor student learning throughout this thirteen day period. Spring Break will continue as scheduled April 6 –13. The School District will evaluate conditions prior to the end of Spring Break and announce plans for reopening at that time.

We want our children and teachers well prepared and will use today and tomorrow to establish means for continuing our students’ education as much as possible over the next few weeks. Parents should expect communications from their children’s teachers in the coming days and notify the school if they need instructional supports such as technology devices.

Although there are no known cases of this virus in our area at this time, schools will be closed in an abundance of precaution and in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. During this time, parents and children should avoid traveling to areas of high risk and continue practicing personal hygiene recommendations and social distancing.

