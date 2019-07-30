Columbia County Schools holding job fair

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair.

The district says they're looking for non-certified positions such as bus drivers, custodians, and nutrition staff.

The event will be held at Evans Elementary School, located at 618 Gibbs Road, Evans, GA 30809, today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 2 - 6 p.m. Qualified candidates will receive on-site interviews.

For more information, head on over to the Columbia County School District website.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved