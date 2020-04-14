Columbia County: School year may end early for some students

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Board of Education has approved numerous actions for the remainder of the school year, including ending the academic year if satisfactory requirements are met.

The Board of Education held an agenda meeting on Tuesday to discuss actions for the rest of the school year.

Here are some key points made during that conference:

- Students who have satisfactorily completed course requirements and who have met or exceeded course standards as measured by their teachers will conclude the school year May 8. This is two weeks earlier than the official end of the year, May 22.

- Students who have not satisfactorily completed course requirements or who have not met course standards as measured by their teachers by May 8, will have from May 11 until May 22 to do so. This will allow teachers to give their undivided attention to their neediest students, helping to ensure that no students’ grades suffer because of this learn-from-home environment.

- After May 22, middle and high school students who remain deficient for work not satisfactorily completed during the fourth nine weeks period only may complete a credit recovery program during the summer school period; students who performed unsatisfactorily for the third and fourth nine weeks will have to attend summer school to earn credit.

The district also asks all parents whose children are struggling to contact their school's principal so they can provide needed support to help the children be successful.

