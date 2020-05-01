Columbia County School District nutrition worker tests positive for COVID-19

Friday, May 1, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District says a nutrition worker tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

The district said they were notified of the positive test on Friday and that her last day of work was on April 27.

"She and all nutrition workers were following with fidelity the safe practices set forth by the CDC, specifically wearing facemasks and gloves, practicing social distancing, and handwashing," the district said in a statement.

RELATED | By the numbers: Coronavirus testing across the CSRA

The employee will not return to work until cleared by her doctor.

The district says employees who worked alongside the woman are being tested for the virus and will follow appropriate protocols before being allowed to return to work.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.