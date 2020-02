Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair.

That job fair will take place on Feb. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Columbia Middle School on Raider Way in Grovetwon.

Columbia County officials are seeking bus drivers, nutrition works, and custodians.

Applicants can apply for jobs on site. Business attire is suggested.

