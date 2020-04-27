Columbia County Chamber accepting donations of gift cards to healthcare workers

Monday, April 27, 2020

EVANS, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has launched a new program that gives back to frontline Healthcare worker’s families, “Cards for Caring, You Take Care of Us, Let Us Care Of Your Family.”

According to the release, this program will allow the community to donate in $25, $50 and $100 increments through the Chamber’s website and the Chamber will purchase gift cards from area chamber restaurants members to be distributed to the three local hospitals: Doctor's Hospital, University Health, and Augusta University Health.

The goal is to help provide for the healthcare workers' families while supporting local restaurant members.

“Many people want to help! This program will help provide food for the families of frontline healthcare workers while they are taking care of pandemic patients at work. It’s a win-win for two deserving industry segments.” Tammy Shepherd, President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber said, in the release.

According to the release, the Columbia County Chamber’s Board of Directors has pledged $5,000 to purchase 200, $25 gift cards from Chamber member’s restaurants to kick-off for this initiative.

If you are interested in donating to feed local frontline healthcare workers family, visit www.cardsforcaring.com.. For more information, contact Tiffany Heitzman, Vice President for the Columbia County Chamber, at tiffany@columbiacountychamber.com.

