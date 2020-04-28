Columbia County BOE to discuss 'modifications' to 20-21 school year

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County's Board of Education will be looking at "modifications" to next year's school calendar after the Masters was postponed until November.

In a previous statement, Columbia County officials promised to "review" their calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

"We recognize the need to adjust our calendar and we will. The question is what that will do to other school days and holidays," that previous statement said.

After the Masters was postponed until November 9 - 15, many parents began to ask the district if they would be extending the fall break to a week to line up with the tournament.

Board members will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "proposed modifications" to next school year's calendar.

