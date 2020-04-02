Columbia County non-essential businesses must shut down due to new executive order

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For the past few weeks, some businesses in Columbia County were still running as usual. But after the executive order issued by Gov. Kemp that will go in effect on Friday, there will be a lot of changes.

In Columbia County, a few non-essential businesses have been able to stay open during this time. The day when shops would have to close was a day business owners were dreading.

Although it's scary and overwhelming, there are essential businesses that will stay open, like Chain Reaction Bicycles.

"We have people that use our bicycles as transportation to get back and forth to work," Phil Cohen, owner of Chain Reaction Bicycles, said. "We can stay open but we have to double down and make sure we're as safe as possible."

Essential businesses include law enforcement, energy, food and agriculture, public works and communications. And bike shops, like Chain Reaction Bicycles, fall under transportation.

Gov. Kemp's executive order specifices that critical businesses that remain open must follow 16 rules, including screening employees who show signs of illness, requiring them not to work, increasing sanitation and providing PPE.

"We WILL get through this," Kemp said during his conference issuing the order.

An order that will hit Columbia County the hardest where up until today, salons and dine-in restaurants were still up and running. Now owners must close their doors and employees will have to go home.

"Every day is a little bit different," Casey Johnson, manager of

Farmhaus Burger, said. "But we've worked out a little system, we've got a handheld device."

Like most areas that have similar executive orders in place, dine-in areas of restaurants will have to close but drive-thru and pickup orders are still allowed. Farmhaus Burger shut down its dine-in services a few weeks ago.​

"We're running on a skeleton crew ourselves," Johnson said. "We've had to layoff a good 80% of who would normally be working for us."

Many people have had to leave their jobs due to the closings the coronavirus has brought to the once-booming districts of Augusta. But for those who do have to work to keep the world running like government institutions or other essential businesses --

"We're going to start doing boxed lunches and things for businesses that are still open to try and feed an entire company here and there," Johnson said.

-- know that there are people out there who are thankful.

