Columbia Co. schools to host job fair next Tuesday

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair next week.

The school district is looking for bus drivers, nutrition workers, and custodians. The event is being held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Evans Elementary School.

The Department of Human Resources, Department of Transportation and Nutrition Department will be at the event to meet potential job candidates and interview.

Everyone in attendance should expect an on-site interview.

