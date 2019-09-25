Columbia Co. school uses a dozen baby chicks to integrate STEAM learning in the classroom

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Second-graders are learning through life with these baby chicks. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most schools have mascots, and some schools may even have a class pet, but what about a dozen? One Columbia County school now has 12 baby chicks, and the whole school watched them hatch.

The anticipation was almost like Christmas morning at North Columbia Elementary School, where second-graders waited 21 days for those 12 chicks to arrive.

"We had the live stream pulled up. I had it in the corner of my projector all day yesterday," said Maggie Blizzard, the second-grade teacher at North Columbia Elementary School.

The school says this is the first year they've done something like this, and they enjoyed it as much as the kids.

"It was so exciting when a green egg hatched and they were chanting 'green egg, green egg', and then finally when they saw it hatch, it was the coolest thing to see."

The excitement now is being able to watch and touch the baby chicks. Teachers say everything they're doing ties into STEAM -- science technology engineering math and arts.

"They have use math for measurements and then with arts, we are going to be learning a chicken dance and creating a chicken song."

The second-graders are using engineering skills to build a chicken coop so they can raise the chicks into chickens. They're even making commercials for their school announcing the chicks' arrival.

The experience is one they won't soon forget, and once the chicks are grown and laying eggs the kids will get to take those home.

