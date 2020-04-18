Colonel Charles Asbelle receives birthday parade and surprise

GRANITVILLE, SC -- People still want to celebrate special occasions even with social distancing guidelines. Parades are the new parties, and today, 92 year old Vietnam Veteran Charles Asbelle received the best surprise he could have asked for.

Asbelle, who reached the rank of Colonel, flew Huey helicopters while serving. He also met President Lyndon B. Johnson and recalled a humorous exchange.

He said, "Who are you?"

I said, "Well sir, somebody that can do something that you can't do!"

He said, "Say that again?"

I said, "You're looking at somebody who can do something that you can't do! And on the other hand, you're looking at somebody that can't do what you've done."

He said, "I'm a little confused."

I said, "Please don't say that as the President!"

Asbelle gets emotional when talking about his time in the service. He is the epitome of a proud veteran and hopes that others will be able to find the love of service that he did. He believes that everyone wants to serve when called upon.

Known as the Colonel in the community, Asbelle was hoping for a big birthday turnout. The current COVID-19 pandemic made that unrealistic.

"So how are they going to celebrate your birthday?" his daughter Christi asked him.

"By getting drunk!" he exclaimed to laughs from his family.

His granddaughter Alaina organized a birthday parade and drinking wasn't the focus of Asbelle's celebrations. It was the friends who came out to drive and salute happy birthday -- from their cars.

"It's just so unbelievable that he's 92 years old. I think about it all the time and he'll say, 'I'm 90?'" said Christi.

It's hard not to smile when meeting the Colonel. His wit is quick, his knowledge is worldly, and he isn't afraid to show his love for Clemson. He doesn't hold any ill-will towards the University of South Carolina, except for rivalry week.

While disappointed that he couldn't have a birthday bash, the parade seemed like a fair alternative.

"Those that know, or care to think about me, and that's a very limited number," Charles said to roars of laughter from his family. "I'd love for them very much to be here."

Plenty of friends made the trip around the cul-de-sac in his neighborhood. Friends and neighbors drove in cars, golf carts and even a boat to salute Asbelle on his birthday.

He's such an outgoing person. And we could not have anything at the house. So, the best possible thing was to do the drive-by," said granddaughter Alaina.

The Colonel really enjoyed the parade itself and it turns out it wasn't the only surprise on the docket. After the parade was done, he had one more surprise waiting for him.

"I don't know why, but he loves goats. he always says he wants a goat," said Christi

"He wants a billy goat," Alaina added.

Charles got his own personal petting zoo featuring at least 6 different baby goats once the parade had ended; and he may be getting a goat of his own in the future.

"God couldn't make a more beautiful day," the Colonel concluded.