Colo. man accused of using drone to be a ‘peeping Tom’

Some people in one Colorado neighborhood are upset with a man who they say has been using a drone to spy on them.

A Colorado man has been accused of using a drone to spy on his neighbors. (Source: KDVR/Tribune/CNN)

Close to a dozen residents in the neighborhood have complained about their neighbor Doug’s drone peering into their second story windows late at night.

KDVR is not sharing Doug’s last name because he has not been charged with a crime.

Jane Worthing said she saw the drone peering into her bathroom.

"It's a violation,” she said. “You feel surveilled. You feel your privacy is invaded. Nobody needs to be listening to me or peeking in a crack of my second story bathroom window at 10:30 at night when I'm getting ready for bed."

Doug denied that he’s flown his drone outside his neighbors’ windows.

"I’ve got proof. It's on my app,” he said.

Doug claimed his neighbors’ allegations are lies.

The neighbors aren’t buying it. They said Doug is a criminal.

"I consider it voyeurism, invasion of privacy, peeping Tom,” Worthing said. “Just because it's behind a piece of machinery does not make it any different than an actual person on a ladder."

A group of neighbors are taking action, vowing to change city ordinances to make flying drones more regulated and restricted.

Although Doug has not been charged with any crimes, sheriff’s deputies have been called to his home.

