Coliseum Authority moves forward on study to rebuild James Brown Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It appears a plan to rebuild the James Brown Arena is finally moving forward.

The Coliseum Authority voted 5 to 1 Tuesday to move heard with a study to rebuild the arena downtown.

That $142,000 study has already been paid for, officials say.

The vote is a step forward for the JBA following several years of no movement on the project -- even a voter referendum in May 2018.

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. even pressed authority members to move in a letter to them last week.

"I ask you and the members of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority (ARCCA) to join the Augusta Commission and rally behind a new arena at the current location," the letter said. "It is important for the ARCCA to progress beyond impasse and bring the community together around a venue and facility that excites Augustans young and old. Timely action is imperative to build synergy and to continue to maintain broader regional support for Augusta’s Entertainment Complex."

