Coca-Cola to unveil two new, interesting holiday flavors

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Coca-Cola is coming out with a couple of new holiday flavors this year, and they're interesting.

According to a post by CandyHunting, Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be coming out this winter, along with Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite.

The cinnamon flavor showed up in some spots in the U.K. last year, but we aren't too sure about it.

An exact release date hasn't been released, but it seems we'll see them decking the halls of the grocery store this holiday season.

