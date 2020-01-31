Coast Guard veteran from N.C. dies at age 101

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A U.S. Coast Guard veteran from Harkers Island has passed away at the age of 101.

Ira Lewis passed away on Thursday at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.

He joined the Coast Guard in 1939 and served 21 years on Long Island, New York. After he retired, he moved back to Harkers Island and worked for nine years at Cherry Point.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church in Harkers Island.

