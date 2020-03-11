Clyburn suggests Georgia politicians as potential running mates for Biden

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- House Majority Whip James Clyburn named a few African American women politicians that may seem familiar to Georgians.

According to NPR, Clyburn said he wants Joe Biden to choose an African American woman as his running mate if he receives the Democratic nomination.

“I really believe that we’ve reached a point in this country where African American women need to be rewarded for the loyalty that they’ve given to this party,” Clyburn told NPR. “So I would really be pushing for an African American female to go on the ticket."

Clyburn named several African American women politicians such as California Sen. Kamala Harris and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams as potential vice president picks for Biden.

Clyburn also referenced Reps. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Val Demings of Florida and Karen Bass of California and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as potential choices.

