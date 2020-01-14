Club where two were killed in shooting will keep crucial business licenses, commissioners rule

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County Commission says it's letting a club that was the site of a recent double murder keep a pair of crucial licenses

The Private I Club on Thomas Lane will hold on to its business license as well as its alcohol license, commissioner ruled during their weekly meeting.

However, it comes with a caveat. Commissioners ruled that the club must come up with a safety plan alongside the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The club was where two customers, Jabrie Dominguez, 23, and Charles Lawson, III, 28, were shot in early December 2019.

Since then, Antoine Redfield, 19 was charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and related gun charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.