Club managers takes precaution after shooting at club Viral

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just a week ago, 20 year old Taquan Salley lost his life at Club Viral.

Now the clubs across Augusta are trying to keep violence out and the fun alive.

"We will have security stationed everywhere from the front bar to the back bar," said club manager Jason Netztler.

Jason Netzler is the manager of Garden City Social.

He says they see about 900 people every night.

"When you're coming into Garden City your first thing is you're going to get your ID scanned," said Netztler.

But its no ordinary ID scanner it's monitored by an app.

"The app allows us to see if the id is valid, expired, or fake," said Netzler.

He says their main priority is to keep everyone safe.

"If something was to happen to someone in the bar we have an address we have a date of birth an age," says Netzler.

"If Richmond County needed access to anything, we are able to access that data base and get them everything they need."

Here at Garden City Social, there is plenty of eyes around, making sure nothing is missed.

"We also have five additional security guards here that are working every night," said Netzler.

A club playing its part as Richmond County deputies do their own.