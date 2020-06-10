Closest Doppler Radar To Augusta Being Shut Down For 7 Days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia, SC announced today that on Friday, June 12, 2020 they will be shutting down their radar site for 7 days for routine maintenance. John Quagliariello, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Columbia, issued a press release this morning saying,

"Beginning Friday, June 12, 2020 the WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Columbia, SC (KCAE) will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components. This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present. "

These upgrades are part of nationwide plan to keep our radar sites operable into 2030.

"This generator update is the fifth major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030’s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023", according to the press release issued Wednesday.

While this seems like a cause for concern during a time of year when we see thunderstorms frequently, other radar sites near the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) should be able to fill in the gaps. Quagliariello went on to say, "During the downtime, adjacent radars include: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (KGSP), Charlotte, NC (TCLT), Wilmington, NC (KLTX), Charleston, SC (KCLX), Robins AFB, GA (KJGX), and Atlanta, GA (KFFC). For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, go to the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov/index.htm . The KCAE WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds."

It also looks like that by next week we should finally see a pattern shift with drier weather and less stormy conditions. Here is a look at the probability of above average rainfall between June 16-20:



