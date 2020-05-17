Close- contact businesses in South Carolina prep to reopen tomorrow

Sunday, May 17, 2020

North Augusta, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tomorrow South Carolina close-contact businesses are allowed to reopen.

Many local businesses are preparing for a new normal tomorrow.

They were arranging seating in their shops, and re-cleaning their tools before they open their doors.

Tiesha Harris is the owner of the Beauty Bar Hair Salon, and she says it feels good finally being able to reopen up the shop.

" I wiped down the pollen and dust, and I made sure my lights and everything were working," said Harris.

Stylists say they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

Over at Magnolia Salon, they say they have been preparing for three days.

"None of our clients have to worry about sitting down and taking something home with them," said Renee Otero, the owner of Magnolia Salon.

She says clients will wash and sanitize their hands before services, and after the client leaves, they sanitize for 15 minutes.

"I would say sanitation is probably our number one thing next to doing hair," said Otero.

"We want everybody that come in here to know that the brushes have not been used on five other people or combs."

Today they were ironing out the kinks, so they could be prepared for when they open their doors.

"All clients must have masks on to make sure they are protected, I will have my mask on as well, said Harris.

Governor McMaster this plan is all in hopes that the states will soon be back in full speed.