Clemson, Alabama, Georgia on top of first coaches poll of the season

Thursday, August 1, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- It's almost time for the college football season to kick in, and therefore it's time to bleed millions of words of copy on a preseason top 25 list.

The USA Today and Amway Coaches Poll was released Thursday, and once again, the SEC reigns with 6 teams on the list.

Of course, coaches across the landscape gave that coveted No. 1 spot to last year's College Football Playoff National Champion, the Clemson Tigers.

No. 2 runner up was given to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 3 was given to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top 5.

