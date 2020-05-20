Cleanup work along I-20 delayed by a day in Augusta

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to weather, state crews have delayed plans to remove debris and unclog the Interstate 20 west drainage structures from Exit 194 (Belair Road) toward Exit 190.

The work was supposed to be done today, but with rain pouring across the region, it has been delayed until Thursday, weather-permitting, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Expect a lane shift and single-lane conditions during daytime hours Thursday to allow personnel and equipment to perform maintenance. This is also done to protect the traveling public.

