Cleaning service offers free home cleaning to help cancer patients

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One local cleaning service is going above and beyond to clean the homes of patients being treated for cancer, and it's all free.

Jessica Velez has owned Living Spotless Cleaning Services for four years now.

"I mean I literally went from garage to small office and we're still in the process of growing," Velez said.

She and her team of 10 girls clean houses all across the CSRA, and some of those are free through an organization called "Cleaning for a Reason".

"We offer free cleaning services for patients that are undergoing treatment."

The organization is all over the country. Local cleaning services partner with them to clean the homes of women going through treatment. Velez heard about it from a family member.

"Through my sister, her company. It's been 10 years since she's been servicing her community, lots of cancer patients."

For Velez and her sister, it's a cause that hits close to home. She knows firsthand how any little effort can help a family.

"We went through it. We lost our mother to cancer and it's personal," Velez told us.

Velez extends her services to men and families with children going through treatment.

"We do help families with children. They go from the everyday life of taking care of their families and their kids and getting them out to school, going to work everyday, to where it's like a halt and they can't do it."

Velez says helping patients would not be possible without her team. In fact she's looking to grow her business so they can help ease the burden of cleaning for even more patients.

If you know someone going through treatment, or you want to join Jessica and her team, click here for more information.

