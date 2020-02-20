Classic Martinez barbershop carries memories to a new location

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A barbershop in Martinez is like a history book. It's been open since the 70s, and now they're making a change.

Feelings of nostalgia can be found everywhere inside King's Crown Barber Shop.

"Everything here is original," said owner Brenda Remkus.

From the powder pink sinks to the black leather barber chairs, Remkus's dad Glenn founded the shop in the 70's.

"My dad was retired military and he was looking for a new career. He was interested in cutting hair. He cut my hair when we lived in Germany, and I was 5 and [we] didn't have salons and stuff like that."

Pieces of her father still at King's Crown, like his old barber shirt.

You can see Glenn's love for golf everywhere on the walls. Their business is still as established as it was when he was around.

"Most of our customers wait on one person or another. At one point in time, we had a lot of walk-in business."

The shop has stayed in their family for three generations, so when the time came for a change after 40 years, the option to move came along.

"It's time for King's Crown to have a new adventure."

In a place like Columbia County, a lot of things have changed. But still, some things always remain the same.

"Most things don't change. Hair grows and you need it cut and if you find somebody you enjoy and does a good job, you just keep coming back."

Their new location is on Martinez Boulevard, only about a half-mile away from their current shop.

