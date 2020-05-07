Civil Air Patrol lets hospital workers know they're appreciated

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Members of the Aiken Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol have donated a collection of snacks to the environmental services staff of Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Some of the snacks were homemade and wrapped in individual servings and others were commercially produced.

The move was meant to show appreciation for the work of the environmental services staff during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain a clean and healthy environment for patients and employees of the hospital.

Second Lt. Ron Knight and Second Lt. Eric Muhlbaier of the Aiken Composite Squadron CAP worked to coordinate the drop-off. Muhlbaier is director of support services for the hospital.

Additionally, during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Composite Squadron was able to donate more than 1,000 nitrile gloves to the hospital.

In recent months, members of Civil Air Patrol have been under a stand-down, leading to the suspension of all but essential missions and a move to hold meetings and training in virtual settings.

