City stuck after plans to create a new recycling system fails

Thursday, October 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- When you take out your trash to the curb, crews go bury it in the Richmond County Landfill. But that’s not an option that'll last forever.

Augusta leaders thought they finally had a long term answer. As it turns out a lawsuit claims the contractor, who offered the plan, was actually pushing a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.

The city is stuck. There was supposed to be an option built that would make Augusta money and save the environment. Now they're back at square one.

The spot remains untouched. This year it was supposed to be the site where our trash would turn to treasure. Crews would dump your disposal and instead of burying it, they'd burn it, turning it into little pieces to be used for energy and sold off.

"None of it done anywhere else but Augusta going to be the first one...so I just had some different feelings about it," said Commissioner Marion Williams.

It was supposed to be the first of its kind here, the ultimate form of recycling.

"A little surprising to me...made me a little skeptical," said Williams.

The city hoped the plan would work out because the landfill will reach its capacity in about 100 years. Plus garbage constantly piling up isn't the most environment-friendly either.

While landfills may work, for now, cities like Augusta and others across the nation are looking for better options before it’s too late.

"We got to recycle, I think we got to save the universe as much as we possibly can...but there's ways and forms of doing that," said Williams.

Right now the city doesn't know what comes next. Williams says they may consider just adding another landfill as another short term plan. But right now, the city's answer to sustainable and clean energy seems to be somewhere in the dumps.

