Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Melquan Robinson will be remembered forever after the city of Augusta placed a street sign in his honor.

Daniel Avenue will be renamed as Melquan Way. The street is the location of Fleming Park, where Robinson passed away after coming in contact with an electrified fence.

Robinson's family recently settled with the City of Augusta for $1.5 million following his death.

The city, meanwhile, voted to create a permanent memorial to honor Robinson.