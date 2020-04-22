City of Grovetown's bulk waste pick-up will resume April 24

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Grovetown's bulk waste pick-up will resume on April 24, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

However, pick-up will resume on a limited basis and will start with bulk waste first, followed by yard waste.

Bulk waste will be picked up along Robinson Avenue, Harlem Grovetown, Wrightsboro and Newmantown Roads, and Horizon South Parkway. Workers will then move to side streets and other thoroughfares.

